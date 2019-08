CANTON-The athletic department at Spoon River College hosted a three-day Boys Elite Basketball Camp at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Canton Campus. The camp was geared towards serious high school players and emphasized skill development.

Attendees worked with Chance Jones, head men’s basketball coach for Spoon River College.

The College is bringing back their basketball program in the fall of 2020.

More camp pictures can be viewed on the Spoon River College Athletics Facebook page.