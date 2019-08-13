GLASFORD-Betty and Bruce Scarcliff, 8819 S. Coats Road, Glasford, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Bruce Scarcliff and the former Betty Saurbaugh were united in marriage Aug. 23, 1959, at the First Christian Church in Canton. They have three children, Gloria (John) Davis, John (Cathy) Scarcliff, and Larry (Juli) Scarcliff, all of Canton.

They also have seven grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.

Betty is retired as a secretary from Illini Bluffs High School.

Bruce formerly worked for Growmark then Central Butane before retiring.

Bruce continues his lifelong work on the family farm.

A family celebration has been planned.

The couple requests no gifts. Cards would be appreciated.