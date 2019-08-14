MACOMB — Mayor Mike Inman told the McDonough County Community Quality of Life Advisory Committee on Monday that Macomb has been ranked 32nd in the latest USA Today listing of best places to live. The mayor said this news comes on a day when he met with staff and students in the Western Illinois University Division of Student Services. "I left there pretty pumped up," he said.

Committee member Lorraine Epperson of Century 21 Purdum-Epperson Realtors said current home interest rates are down to between three and 3.7 percent. Inman said, "It's a great market for first-time homebuyers."

The mayor said 75 business leaders participated in the latest community racial dialogue on August 1. He said the next session would be held on the WIU campus.

The committee heard from Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker on its application for a drug-free community grant. He said the grant would provide $125,000 per year for five years and would be renewable for another five years.

Barker said he may know in October whether CQLAC receives the grant. "We would launch programs in the first year and then build momentum in years 2 and 3," he said. The police chief said the grant effort was organized by Dawn Conerton with assistance from the Western Illinois Regional Council.

Ben Ellefritz, campus pastor for The Crossing, told the committee about an outreach effort called #ForMacomb. He said 350 volunteers are needed for the first service event on September 28.

"We need to get people refocused," Ellefritz said. "Macomb is full of stories of success, prosperity, triumph and innovation."

Lauren Merritt, Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce director, said "'Neck Up the Square" is scheduled August 23 as a back to school activity for WIU students. It will be held in Chandler Park.

Merritt said the chamber would be offering the Macomb Business Academy, a 12-week course for prospective community leaders. Kassie Courson of Wesley Village said last week's ice cream social raised about $9,000.

The committee voted to recognize two groups and five individuals during its awards night on September 24. This year's award theme was the beautification of McDonough County.

Epperson said the event would be held at the Wesley Village Community Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with an admission cost of $10.

Park Director Rachel Lenz announced that the park district has hired Erin Hill as its new events superintendent.

Megan Owens, chair of the CQLAC Youth Task Force, said data has been obtained from the University of Illinois on McDonough County youths in grades 10 through 12. "We have plenty of opportunities but the challenge is awareness," she said. "Even some of the professionals aren't aware of all that is available."

Owen said her group is looking at the grades 10 through 12 data to see how individuals can be connected to activities and services.

Regional School Superintendent John Meixner announced that he and Chief Barker would rappel down the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport on August 24 as part of a fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters. They are seeking community donations.



— Submitted by Patrick Stout, Quality of Life board member