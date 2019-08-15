CANTON-Aldi, 20 N. 5th Ave., has been closed for remodeling over the course of the last five weeks.

Friday, the store will launch their soft re-opening beginning at 9 a.m.

They will return to the same hours as they had previously, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Their Re-Grand opening will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 8:25 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Wednesday morning, the Ledger received a sneak peek of all the surprises that await both current and new customers.

Aldi has been in Canton since 1988 and Heather Moore, Division Vice President said the previous sales floor was about 8,300 square feet, “This is a part of a much larger remodel we’re doing across the country. Most of the sales floors are moving to a little over 12,000 (square feet). This one ends up being about 12,500 square feet. We added about 4,200 square feet.”

The remodel isn’t unique to Canton’s store.

Moore explained this is taking place across the country, “This is part of a $1.9 billion initiative here in the United States to expand and remodel about 1,300 of our stores and an $8 million remodel is part of the Peoria, Bloomington, Canton area. This is the last one. We’re done in this area so we’re super excited.”

The drive behind the remodel was to increase their product line.

“We’ve been here a long time. We have a lot of very loyal customers, but they want more. They love the prices. They love the convenience, but they wanted different things and they certainly want a lot of fresh options, healthier options and a lot of that requires refrigeration. That’s really what happened here. We had the 4,200 square feet, but a lot of refrigeration was added.”

What can customers expect when they stop in Friday?

With the remodel, about 350 new products have been added. They’ve increased their product line by 20 percent and in the fresh category, they’ve increased it by 40 percent.

Aldi is known for, among other things, having low prices without sacrificing quality.

Will prices remain the same even with the addition of new products?

Said Moore, “It’s the same prices. We work very hard as a company to keep those prices very low so that’s still here.

They’re still going to save 50 percent off the national brands, still convenient-in and out.

We’ve tried to stay true to that and the most important things to us-quality of the products-is still there. We have 350 new items, but they’re all still very, very, high quality. None of that is going to change.”

Never tried Aldi?

Moore said they would like to encourage someone who’s never been an Aldi consumer to come in and try it, “We want them to realize you don’t have to give up quality to get a great price. And, that’s something that’s near and dear to our heart. About 90 percent of our products are our select brands so they have the Aldi name on them, but they’re as good or better than the best selling name brand.”

They back that statement up with their ‘Twice as Nice Guarantee’ which means if a customers is not 100 percent satisfied with the quality of any product, they will replace the product and refund their money.

When the customers first come in now, they will see the produce. There’s a lot of organic options as well as ready-to-eat bowls such as pineapple spears, cut up watermelon, ready-to-eat salad bowls, etc.

Customers will be able to easily identify new items by the bright blue signs placed in front of the product.

For those customers who may not be able to come to the store they do offer instacart, “Here in Canton we do have instacart as well. That is an online platform where customers can use the instacart app, order their groceries and they can be delivered to their house,” said Moore.

Aldi does have their own organic line, Simply Nature, “These are products that have 125 different artificial colors, flavors removed so that’s great for customers.”

They also have a gluten free line, “We’re the first grocery retailer in the U.S. to have a gluten free private label and that’s our liveGfree line. We’re very proud of both of these lines. We know there are so many customers who want it, need it and it can be incredibly expensive so we are able to offer still those really great prices.”

She added both lines have won awards and the liveGfree won the GoodHousekeeping Award last year for the quality.

Various wines they carry have won numerous awards as well and with the increased space the alcohol section is able to be displayed effectively where previously it was cramped into 12 feet, “These wines have won so many awards. It’s really fantastic. We now can display it properly. One-out-of-every five products at Aldi has actually won an award so we have about 20 percent of our offering that is award winning. Prices is what gets people in, quality is what brings them back,” said Moore.

Lindsey Smith is the store manager in Canton.

She said she is looking forward to Friday and having the store re-open.

There are currently 11 people employed at the Canton location.

Moore noted they added five employees due to the remodel.

Additionally, she said during the remodeling process, from start to finish, working with the City of Canton officials was a pleasure.

During the ribbon cutting festivities, Aug. 22, the first 100 customers will receive a gift card and have a chance to win up to a $100 gift card.

Additionally as part of the event, Aldi will be giving produce away for a year to one lucky person attending.