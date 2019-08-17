CANTON-Prior to the 9 a.m. opening time of Canton Aldi Friday morning customers were lined up waiting.

It was the store’s first day open since having been closed for just over a month during an extensive remodel project.

Store manager, Lindsey Smith, was all smiles as she walked through the store, already full of customers just about 10 past nine, greeting them, welcoming them back and listening to numerous compliments regarding the changes.

There’s also about 350 new products for consumers as well as the staples they have come to know and depend upon.

Canton Alderman Quin Mayhew was on hand doing a bit of shopping.

He noted how nice the remodel looked.

Further he mentioned the addition of jobs, “They also added more employees (now employing 11 up from six) which is always a good thing.”

A Re-Grand Opening with a ribbon cutting will take place Thursday, Aug. 22 at 8:25 a.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift card and have a chance to win up to a $100 gift card.

And, Aldi will be giving one lucky customer free produce for an ENTIRE year!

Their hours remain the same, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.