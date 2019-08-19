The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Rushville City Cemetery Sept. 19 - 22.

RUSHVILLE - The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall will be at the Rushville City Cemetery Sept. 19 - 22. It is an 80 percent replica of the Vietnam Wall and includes every name on the permanent wall in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, Sept. 19 - Opening Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 - POW/MIA Wreath Laying Ceremony at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 - First Responders Wreath Laying Ceremony at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 - Closing Ceremony at 2 p.m.