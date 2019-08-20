MACOMB — Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will appear Monday August 26th at the Macomb VFW Post 1291, 1200 E Jefferson St., Macomb.

Tickets are $20 each. More than 100 people are expected to attend. Please RSVP to leetrotter@mtcnow.net; or Bob Smith at bob61411@gmail.com.

Michael is quite a favorite of McDonough County, and this will be his 3rd trip to meet with loca democrats. There will be a 5 p.m. social hour and a 6 - 8 p.m. dinner and program. Treasurer Frerichs will be available for the press around 5:30pm.

Emiliano Vera, candidate for State Representative will speak, and other candidates may speak as well.

This is the McDonough County Democratic Central Committee’s Annual Fish and Chicken Fry Dinner. We will serve catfish fillets and buffalo carp, fried chicken, two sides, and a dessert. A vegetarian meal will be available as well. Cash bar. Children under 12 eat free.

For more information , contact Bob Smith at bob61411@gmail.com or Lee Trotter at leetrotter@mtcnow.net



