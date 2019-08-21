The Kentucky Headhunters will be visiting Flora on Friday, August 23 at Johnny & June’s. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the Xenia Fire Department selling Blair’s pork burgers. All proceeds will go toward a good cause through the fire department.

The concert is from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at 720 W. North Avenue in Flora. with tickets available at www.eventbrite.com for $28 to $55.

The Headhunters have been playing their hit's which include "Dumas Walker" & "Oh, Lonesome Me" for over 30 years!

Opening up the night is a Johnny & June’s favorite, Ray Scott!!