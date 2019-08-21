The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education met Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.

LONDON MILLS - The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education met Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.

During public comments, State Rep. Dan Swanson made comments regarding public education and gave his support to the School Board and Administration.

A public hearing on a waiver application for children of employees was held. State Rep. Dan Swanson was in attendance to answer any questions regarding the waiver application for tuition of children of non-resident employees. The board will have to approve and then the application goes to Springfield for approval.

During his Superintendent’s Report, Christopher Janssen provided an update on the summer data intrusion and provided information regarding a wellness program for employees through Graham Hospital. Dr. Patricia Eathington said the Health Department provides free wellness programs.

Superintendent Janssen also reviewed highlights from the fiscal year 2020 budget. They are working to finish the budget.

The board went into closed session at 6:43 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district.

The board received to open session at 7:37 p.m.

The Valley school board approved:

•Applying for a waiver of tuition for children of employees that are non-resident

•Hiring Debra Wenger as district bookkeeper retro-active to Aug. 1, Jessa Harper as Junior/Senior High Administrative Assistant, Cassie Branch as a paraprofessional, Faith Quick as a paraprofessional contingent on getting a paraprofessional license and Brandi Babcock as a paraprofessional contingent on getting paraprofessional license

•Purchasing a Carbon Volleyball System with a lifetime warranty

•Posting the preliminary budget for comment for 30 days

•Attendance at the Triple I Annual Conference Nov. 22-24

•Repair/improvements to the heating and cooling system including motors, VFDs and CO2 sensors and

•Second reading of the following policies: 2:110, 2:140, 2:230, 2:240, 3:10, 3:60, 4:20, 4:90, 5:35, 5:40, 5:180, 5:310, 6:40, 6:110, 6:340, 7:170.

The board adjourned at 8:01 p.m.