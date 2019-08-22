Donald L. “Turk” Barks, III, 37, of Wyoming, passed away at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Turk was born on May 15, 1982 in Peoria, the son of Donald L. and Donna (Baughman) Barks, Jr.

Surviving are his father, Donald L. (Debbie) Barks, Jr. of Wyoming; mother, Donna (Mike) Courtway of Toulon; four children, Elexie L. Barks, Livia L. Barks, Donald L. Barks, IV, and Lilyan M. Barks all of Wyoming; brother, Joseph L. Barks of Bradford; grandparents, Donald L. and Loretta Barks, Sr. of Wyoming; and grandfather, Walter Baughman of Sparland. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Baughman.

Turk was co-owner and operator of River City Asphalt, working with his dad since he was a boy. He was a great boss, who worked alongside his men and wouldn’t ask them to do anything he wouldn’t do himself. Turk was very involved in Bradford BSA Troop #1851 for many years. He was an avid deer hunter, gun collector, and a fanatic about gold and diamond rings. He was a wonderful father, who above all else loved spending time with his kids.

A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Osceola Grove Cemetery in rural Bradford, located off of route 93. There will be signage for those unfamiliar with the area. Evangelist Jesse James Reynolds will officiate. A gathering of friends and family will follow the service at 11562 Modena Road, Wyoming. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donald L. Barks, III Memorial Fund, set up for his children, c/o Peoples National Bank – Bradford Banking Center 179 Main St. Bradford, IL 61421. Condolences may be left for Turk’s family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.