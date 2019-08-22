Lois Marshall Castagna passed away on her family farm Wednesday, August 21, 2019 and was born July 21,1923, on the farm to Duncan Marshall and Martha Clark Marshall. She married John Castagna June 26,1948, and was a widow for 38 years. She is survived by James (Anne) Castagna of Toulon, Jane Castagna Smith (Steven L) of Marietta, GA, four granddaughters; Teri Smith Fleming (Scott), Atlanta, GA, Teresa Castagna Russell (Brad), Biggsville,IL, Toni Smith, Jefferson, GA, Laura Castagna (Sanjay Sofat), Bloomington IL; one grandson, Jon Michael Castagna, Toulon, and one great grandson, Oliver Russell of Biggsville, IL.

Lois Marshall Castagna was known to her family as a strong willed, compassionate, and hard-working woman. Before the farmHer trend, Lois was certainly among the first women in the area to claim her occupation as a farmer. Lois attended Saxon School and Toulon High School. She worked on the family farm for the entirety of her life. At the age of 10 she was driving a team of horses, up to 89 years old driving tractors, and at 95 still running the grain augers. She taught all her nieces, nephews, children, grandkids, and family friends how to drive whether it was 3 on the tree or an automatic by utilizing hay fields and their obstacles and to properly fish by spitting on the worm. She cared for the fruit orchard as well as the gardens and flowers and enjoyed mowing her yard. She was an excellent cook too, even though her first love was farming.

Lois documented many of the changes to her family farm throughout the years. She kept detailed calendars of farm happenings and even had filmed hogs being shipped from the farm and corn and beans being harvested in the 1940s. Family milestones and happy times were also documented on film.

Lois enjoyed her grandchildren. She sent texts, emojis, and shared photos with her grandchildren on her iPhone. Lois was well versed in current news and political matters.

Lois will be remembered for her love of family, her spunky personality, and her devotion to her family farm. She has passed on a love for agriculture, nature, and travel to her grandchildren and will be remembered as a life force of compassion, intelligence, humor, and strength. There will be no visitation. Private Graveside Service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Pleasant View Cemetery. Pastor Dan Craig will officiate. Please leave an online condolence for Lois’ family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.