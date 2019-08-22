I was at a Bible Study early this spring when my 63-year-old friend, Sue Heasley, revealed that she was adopted as a baby.

I was at a Bible Study early this spring when my 63-year-old friend, Sue Heasley, revealed that she was adopted as a baby. While grateful for her adoptive family, she longed desperately to find her biological mother. Although she had tried for many years to find her; she had never been successful.

Being a bit of an internet sleuth and addicted to genealogy, I quickly blurted out, “I can find her!” Before thinking, I found myself at home that evening armed with her www.ancestry.com username and password and a few uncertain pieces of decades-old information. I found myself wondering if I’d spoken too soon. It had been 63 years. What if I couldn’t find her? What if I did find her and the outcome was not pleasant?

Pushing those doubts aside, I worked late into the night that first evening, March 3, 2019. I found two women I thought might be her mother but didn’t want to share until I was certain. Armed with another possible last name, I continued to search that week. As one clue led to another, my doubts began to fade away and excitement took its place.

By March 7, just days after I’d learned my spunky little friend was adopted, I was certain I’d found her family. I sent a message on her behalf to someone I believed was a part of her family. It spread like wildfire from there! While her mother had sadly passed away in 1991, we learned that Sue had multiple siblings and extended family that had been searching for her!

The weeks that followed were filled with texts, phone calls and Facebook posts between long-lost sisters who had never met, yet loved one another so deeply. They got to know each other and shared details of their lives and the mother they shared.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, I traveled along with Sue and a group of friends from church to meet her sister at the airport in St. Louis. When their eyes met in that busy airport, it was as though they’d been together all along. Passersby stopped and smiled as two sisters embraced for the very first time and the tears of joy flowed freely. They weren’t the only ones teary eyed that afternoon. For Sue and Pam, a lifetime of searching had ended in that embrace.

I watched those sisters following that first embrace and was amazed at how much they were alike, not just in appearances, but mannerisms, facial expressions, body language and the spunkiness we’d all come to adore in our beloved Sue could also be found in Pam. We didn’t find Sue’s mother, Shirley Schlessinger, before she left this world but I think we all got a glimpse of her in those spunky sisters this week. She must have been a beautiful lady because her daughters sure are!