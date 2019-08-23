The Olney and Richland County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (R-Collinsville) at Pizza Fast on Tuesday, August 21st. Approximately 25 people attended the event.

Shimkus was asked about a recent article in the Olney Daily Mail that stated that 70% of economists believe we are heading toward a recession. Shimkus stated that currently the economy is good. He stated that he cannot go anywhere without seeing businesses ready to hire. As an example, he stated that the Toyota plant in Lawrenceville indicated that they could hire 50 people today. Shimkus further stated that the national media and the Democrats tend to tear down the narrative of a good economy.

As a result of all the negativity that we constantly hear, someone wanted to hear about positive things Congressman Shimkus could tell the group that we might not have heard about. He stated that during the controversy last month in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that President Trump had made racist remarks on his Twitter page, there were moments of unity amid the anger and emotions. H.R. 3375, “Stopping Bad Robocalls Act”, as well as H.R. 3502, “Protecting People from Surprise Medical Bills Act”. Shimkus stated that cable news only reports on the partisan political bickering because positivity and working together isn’t newsworthy. Shimkus shared that he voted no on a budget measure that did help to avoid a government shutdown. He stated, “Very simply, we are spending more than we take in.’

The Congressman was asked why our roads are not being maintained, why we cannot get a true infrastructure in place. He stated that he supported the gas tax increase because “things cannot get done without money”. One problem is that the process for obtaining permits to improve roads, etc. needs streamlined. He indicated that the transportation committee is working on this issue.

What can we do to keep our community thriving for our children? Shimkus stated that this is part of the trade fight/NAFTA fight. He discussed how that the Roadmaster bicycle plant in Olney was now closed. “This trade fight may be beneficial.” Shimkus used the analogy of how the healthcare sector uses community colleges to train local residents to become nurses and aides so that they will work locally. “This is something that manufacturing and other businesses can do.” “Rural areas also need access to high speed internet in order to remain competitive”, stated Shimkus.

When asked how the trade war will affect farmers specifically, Shimkus indicated that the farmers have had a rough time since we have had such a wet spring. He stated that many farmers “straddle the fence” regarding their opinion on the trade war. Shimkus feels that it may benefit manufacturing/labor more than farming.

The Congressman was asked his opinion on the recent shootings and background checks. He stated that he agrees that some mentally ill should not have access to firearms. While some call for a total ban (on assault rifles), he stated that he is more concerned about our society and what the shootings say about the complete disregard for life.

Shimkus was asked how his personal experiences have affected his legislation. He stated that he first ran for office in 1992 (and lost). His purpose for running was because he wanted less government and more personal freedoms. In 1996 John won his first term as a United States Representative from what was then Illinois' 20th District. From 2003-2013 he represented the 19th District and now he represents the 15th District. Shimkus stated that he believes in divine providence, that this is where God wants him to be. He stated that he lives in Washington with 3 fellow members of Congress. Having never moved his family to Washington, coming home keeps him grounded. “Electorally, we the public raise the bar”, stated Shimkus. “No one wants to see a negative campaign.” He stated that the public needs to educate themselves on the issues so that do not become swayed by the emotion of campaign mudslinging.

Shimkus is running for re-election in the upcoming 2020 election. A 38-year-old Collinsville Democrat, John W. Hursey, Jr., the son of a retired Air Force colonel, has thrown his name in the ring to challenge Congressman Shimkus. In 2018, Shimkus defeated Kevin Gaither (D), receiving nearly 71% of the vote.

Prior to the Chamber event, Shimkus toured the Toyota Bokoshu Plant in Lawrenceville. The Congressman also offered his Constituent Services to the citizens of Richland County while he was in the area.

