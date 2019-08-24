Ed. Note-Joslyn Ehlers was recently hired by the Ledger to be a correspondent.

With an interest in writing and her willingness to be flexible and helpful, she is a perfect fit to help out with occasional news coverage.

I am excited to have Joslyn join us!-Deb Robinson, Editor

My name is Joslyn Ehlers but I go by the name J.

I grew up in the city of Farmington and I work in the activities department at a nursing home.

I am the youngest of five children in my family.

My siblings played in sports all throughout the school years and that encouraged me to do the same.

Because of that, I try to live a fit and active lifestyle as best as I can. Trust me, I have my days where I sleep in and binge watch Netflix (on the days that I don’t work, of course), but I also have days where I wake up at 5:30 a.m. just so I can go to the gym, then work, and If I am really feeling spunky, a short 20 minute run to end my day.

Some of the things that I enjoy are taking long hikes in the woods, traveling, and creative things like drawing, writing and painting.

The reason I chose to become a correspondent/stringer for the Daily Ledger was I wanted to improve my writing skills.

I enjoy many different types of writing such as poetry, short stories and even songwriting.

I have always wanted to pursue a career in writing.

With the help and support of my loved ones, I am finally making this dream a reality.

I believe that writing is one of the most difficult passions to pursue and through the support of my loved ones, I am finally taking the first step in my freelance writing career.

I hope that someday I can make this a full time job because I really enjoy putting the pen to paper and as they say, “It is not work if you love what you are doing.”