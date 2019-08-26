Ed. Note-This is the second part in a three part series focusing on the meeting hosted by Vistra Energy officials Thursday afternoon in the Donaldson Center.

The first part, which ran Saturday, focused on what employees could expect as Vistra prepares to retire the Duck Creek plant near the end of this year.

This article focuses on the impact the lost tax revenue will cause taxing bodies throughout the county.

The third part, set to be published in Tuesday’s Ledger, will focus on Vistra Energy’s possible plan to turn a portion of the10,000 acres where the Duck Creek coal plant is located into solar and battery storage.

Canton - Fulton County Treasurer, Staci Mayall, didn’t mince words in regard to how the loss of tax revenue the closure of the Duck Creek power plant will affect the recipients of those tax dollars during Vistra Energy’s presentation late Thursday afternoon.

Brad Watson, Vistra Energy Senior Director of Community Affairs and Caroline Atkins, Manager of Corporate Affairs, were at the Donaldson Center primarily to discuss the future of their approximate 60 employees who will be jobless towards the end of this year, but Mayall had several things of the financial variety she wished to address.

“I think our entire community really empathizes with what’s about to come. I’m a numbers person so I want to get right into it,” said Mayall.

This year Vistra Energy paid Fulton County almost $2 million in taxes, “You’re our top taxpayer in Fulton County so a lot of taxing bodies count on property tax dollars.

When can we anticipate you wanting a reduction in your assessed value which is going to impact the tax bill that is sent out which will then impact what I distribute out to all of the taxing bodies?

You don’t know where all it is hitting.

I know exactly where all it is hitting to the penny amount-the school districts, the college, the county, the townships—it doesn’t matter if it is a small taxing body or a large taxing body—that is important to me in the work that I do in budgeting and preparing.

This impact, as you know, is not just property tax.

This is sales tax.

This is income tax.

This is a lot. That’s what I’m saying. It’s multi-faceted.”

Mayall noted she wasn’t attempting to be aggressive, but she was being firm in her desire to know when they could anticipate Vistra Energy requesting a reduction in their assessed value.

Watson said it was a fair question, “The plant stays through 2019 so we’ll pay for 2019 in 2020 and then it would go to fair market value.”

Asked who determines fair market value, Watson said it was his understanding in Illinois it goes to Purchase Accounting Valuation, which would be what the plant was worth when it was purchased because, according to Watson, that is true market value.

“Depending on how it’s assessed and if you’re happy with the assessment, obviously we can run some quick calculations and see. If you’re not happy with the assessment then we start getting into disagreements, for the lack of a better term, for assessed value,” said Mayall.

Mayall went on to say next year the tax dollars will come in pretty close to what they are for this year, “The following year (2021) is where the taxing bodies need to start to be ready. I prefer to be proactive than reactive and trying to hold the County Board at a level of accountability in terms of being fiscally transparent, this impact is COMING; same thing for all of the taxing bodies-the school district, the college; everything that is affected-I’m not going to speak on behalf of every taxing body, but we’ve been made aware of this and we’re going to be as proactive as possible and your impact—I don’t want to use the word catastrophic because that’s a strong word—it will effect Fulton County.

Couple that with the fact that it’s two power plants side-by-side. You’re the top taxpayer in Mason County. You’re the top taxpayer in Fulton County. You provide an honest, living wage for people that’s going to be impacted.

People crossover. They may live in Mason County and work in Fulton or vice-versa.

I’m not here to lecture you because I appreciate you starting off and being very understanding and gracious; you understand the initial impact of this.”

Mayall added her goal was stick to the financial aspect of the situation and, as she told Watson, “It’s ugly.”

Watson agreed and said he had anticipated questions such as those posed by Mayall and consulted their tax team, “Give us an idea. What are we looking at here because it’s a fair question.”

Plants that have retired previously, the average reduction has been 80%, according to Watson’s information.

Watson then had them look at the four sites to be retired, including Duck Creek.

“What can we look at a high level to give people an idea. Your Duck Creek plant will pay for 2019. On average, like the others 80 percent which is pretty low, compared to what you’re getting, then on average 240 percent (if they go from coal to solar),” he explained.

“Our school district will lose about $950,000 without this and we are taxed at the rate of maxed out. I don’t know how we’re going to make this up,” said Superintendent of Canton Schools, Rolf Sivertsen, in reference to the loss of tax monies from Duck Creek.

“I think that’s an excellent point and I think that the state has to have some responsibility. If we are going to be pushing in this direction (towards renewable energy) and we know this is causing some hardship where the transition takes place, then I think we owe it to make sure we make up some of that difference and I’ll pursue that,” said State Senator Dave Koehler.