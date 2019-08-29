Jeanette A. "Nettie" Crews, 99, of Carmi passed away at 5:26 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. Vincent Medical Center in Evansville. She was born in White County, IL on September 24, 1919 the daughter of Fred and Rosa Lee (Rankin) Garrett. Nettie married Shel Crews on December 31, 1965 and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2011. She was the secretary at White County Lumber Company and later at Martin and Bayley. Nettie was a member of the First Christian Church and a 50 year member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing the piano.

Nettie is survived by four daughters, Loretta (Joe) Sweeney, of Knoxville, TN, Deanna (Wayne) Williams and Sherry Stocke, both of Carmi and Ginger (Allen) Kemp, of Enfield; step daughter, Phyllis Barr, of St. Louis; 9 grandchildren, Gina Williams, Paul Johnson, Denita Evans, Greg Williams, Jack Stocke, Jana Stone, Aaron Willis, Adam Willis and Zachary Kemp; 3 step grandchildren, Jeff Barr, Tara Soucek and Kristine Barr; 16 great-grandchildren, 6 step great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother and sister-in-law, Jesse "Dugie" and Helen Garrett; son-in-law, Ron Stocke and step son-in-law, Charlie Barr.

Funeral services for Jeanette A. "Nettie" Crews, 99, of Carmi will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Burial will be in White County Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nettie's memory to the First Christian Church Renovation Project and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home.

