I sure hope this doesn't go on my permanent record.

I sure hope this doesn't go on my permanent record.

“Why do you even READ books like that?”

That's The Wife talking, demanding once again to know what on earth I could have been thinking. (It happens a lot.) She might have had her arms crossed, and may have been wielding a big wooden mixing spoon. A retired licensed health care professional, she has retained her Nurse Ratched demeanor when gathering information from an uncooperative patient.

At least she didn't call me “Buster.” (I hate when she calls me Buster.)

She wanted to know why on earth I had even brought one particular book home from the library, and wasted time reading about half of it.

“Are you crazy?” she asked. “Have you lost your marbles?”

(These days, we keep an eye on each others' marbles.)

Those who read this column habitually may recall a column I wrote a while back about a Republican Party consultant who has a virulent dislike for our president. His name is Rick Wilson, and he is a major-league Trump critic. And what got my goat last year was something he said about the 63 million people who voted for Trump, many of whom live out where I live, in what eggheads call “Flyover Country.”

Wilson wrote that those who support building a wall on our southern border are naive and stupid. And this Republican “strategist” referred to us as “rubes, (Trump's) 10-tooth base.”

There was something about that 10-tooth crack that really ticked me off. (I have all but one of my teeth, thank you Mr. Wilson, only lacking one molar way in the back. You could check.) The rube comment wasn't so bad, because those of us living happily in the Big Lonesome are used to pointy-headed intellectuals calling us that. (At least out here in Flyover Country, nobody does Number Two on the street.)

So anyway, Wilson has written a book titled – not surprisingly - “Everything Trump Touches Dies.” I checked it out of our library (which is a swell library) because I like to keep an eye on the opposition, the wild-eyed progressives, and the ardent Never Trumpers like this Wilson guy. You could call it maintaining situational awareness. I like to know what the nuts are up to.

For years I watched Chris Matthews for this very reason, often spewing salty language at my television. I was finally able to kick my Matthews habit, but had a much harder time getting the “Morning Joe” Joe and Mika monkey off my back. These days, my only dose of pure, unadulterated liberalism comes from National Public Radio, in the summer at my cabin, where no other channel comes through early in the morning.

I was about half way through Wilson's book, reading about every conceivable thing wrong and stupid and greedy and crooked about Trump. I had just finished a section on the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (who was one class behind The Wife in high school in Oklahoma, believe it or not).

That's when our dog Mitch go hold of the book, and chewed up the top of the spine, and the opposite corner. Apparently Mitch doesn't like Never Trumpers either, because he did not chew up a book on sports, or one on editing. Just Wilson's nasty book.

In junior high, we had a librarian who was meaner than a dose of swine flu and built like a pro wrestler. If you pulled a book off the shelf by the spine, she was on you like a duck on a June bug. Dog ear a page and you'd never head the end of it. If you said “yeah,” she snatched you bald-headed. Damage or lose a book and “it's going on your permanent record.”

With that in mind, I sheepishly took the chewed up book to the library, and they charged me $18.50 for the damage.

“I feel terrible about this,” I said.

“It happens,” the librarian replied. “And it won't be the last time.”

Librarians don't eat small children for breakfast anymore, I guess. Some are actually well-adjusted people.

I'm still worried, though, that this is going on my permanent record.