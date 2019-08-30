At Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m., the Tot Time program will be “Music to our Ears."

LEWISTOWN - At Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:30 a.m., the Tot Time program will be “Music to our Ears.” Tots and their caretakers will learn about a variety of instruments and be able to make their very own to take home.

Admission to Tot Time is free and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served. Groups of eight or more should call Dickson Mounds Museum in advance to ensure the availability of supplies. The program begins promptly at 9:30 a.m., with the program portion lasting approximately 30 minutes, followed by crafts, snacks, and time to explore the museum.

The 2019 Tot Time program series is sponsored by Spoon River Electric’s Operation Round-up grant, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Havana National Bank, Lewistown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Bishop Post #1, Lewistown VFW Post 5001 Auxiliary, Rusty Melhouse of Edward Jones, and Jeff and Linda Sisson of Havana. The Tot Time program series continuously seeks sponsors. Please contact Curator of Education Christa Christensen at 309-547-3721 for more information.

The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217-782-9175 or visit the museum's web site at http://www.illinoisstatemuseum.org/content/welcome-dickson-mounds. Also check out weekly updates on Facebook at “Illinois State Museum – Dickson Mounds”.