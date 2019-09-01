BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

VIENNA — The CWC Bulldogs made the big plays and committed no turnovers in a 48-12 win over the Vienna-Goreville Eagles in the 2019 season opener. There were plenty of questions about the Bulldogs offensive line going into the season, but the early returns were encouraging as CWC rushed for 216 yards on 31 attempts.

The Bulldogs didn’t take long to score, cashing in on their first possession, with senior Jaedon Reeder starting off a huge day with a long run and then hauling in 20-yard pass from sophomore Brody Atteberry for a touchdown. Reeder than added the two-point conversion with a good second effort run.

After the Bulldogs stopped the Eagles on downs on their first two possessions, Vienna decided to punt the next time they were stopped, but a breakdown in coverage left an opening for Reeder to break down the sideline for a 60-yard touchdown on the return giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead.

“I saw the left side of the field open so I just ran there and used my speed to outrun them to the end zone,” said Reeder.

A defensive breakdown by the Bulldogs less that minute later let the Eagles back into the game as John Bagby found an opening and sprinted 61 yards for a score. The Bulldogs were able to regroup and put the game away by halftime. Luke Simon had a pair of second quarter touchdown runs and then the Bulldogs were able to score late when they took over deep in Eagles territory after a fumbled snap on a punt attempt. Atteberry then went over the top to Reeder for a wide-open 21-yard touchdown.

CWC was able to score twice in the third quarter to bring a welcome running clock on the hot and muggy afternoon. The first score came when Ethan Mahon was able to spin out of a tackle in the backfield and then go 50-yards for the score. Later in the period Reeder got his fourth touchdown of the day, this time on an 8-yard run.

“Last year, we were never able to make guys miss, but Mahon scored a touchdown after getting hit in the backfield, and Reeder is making guys miss now by using his speed,” said CWC Coach Kurt Simon.

The CWC JV players played the entire fourth quarter, holding their own before giving up a late score.

Simon was also pleased with the play of his defense, with Mahon leading the way from his middle linebacker position with 12 tackles.

“I was impressed with the way our guys got to the ball, we had several swarm tackles with four or five guys involved,” said Simon.

Seniors Joe and Eric Mills led the three underclassmen offensive linemen (Layne Whitney, Ethan Whetstone and Gavin Peterson) in their first outing as a group.

“I thought they played pretty well,” said Eric. “The thing is to make sure everyone knows their responsibility.”

Joe also plays on the defensive line with newcomers Bryson Moore (4 tackles, 2 for loss) and Titus Woods (3 tackles).

“There were some things we need to clean up, but their effort was great and there were some strong individual plays along the d-line,” said Joe.

The Bulldogs will open their home season Friday night against Sesser-Valier.

1 2 3 4 F

(1-0) CWC 8 26 14 0 48

(0-1) V-G 0 6 0 6 12

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

CWC – Jaedon Reeder 20 catch from Brody Atteberry (Reeder run), 9:26

Second Quarter

CWC – Reeder 60 punt return (run failed), 11:42

V-G – John Bagby 61 run (run failed), 10:44

CWC – Luke Simon 7 run (Reeder run), 6:14

CWC – Simon 20 run (run failed), 2:49

CWC – Reeder 21 catch from Atteberry (run failed), 1:28

Third Quarter

CWC – Ethan Mahon 50 run (Reeder run), 6:48

CWC – Reeder 8 run (run failed), 1:02

Fourth Quarter

V-G – Weston Henderson 12 catch from D.J. Homan (run failed), 2:21

RUSHING (Att-Yds-TD)

CWC – Jaedon Reeder 11-85-1, Luke Simon 10-84-2, Ethan Mahon 11-72-1, Draxtyn Aud 1-2-0, Warren Legg 1-(-5)-0, Brody Atteberry 2-(-9)-0. V-G – Micah Harris 11-104-1, John Bagby 14-46-0, Weston Henderson 6-20-0, Joe Wilcox 5-13-0, Gavin Pippins 1-1-0, Adam Board 1-(-1)-0, Zach Grammer 1-(-4)-0, D.J. Homan 5-(-26)-0.

PASSING (Att-Comp-INT-Yds-TD)

CWC – Brody Atteberry 2-3-0-41-2. V-G – J.D. Homan 3-6-0-28-1.

RECEIVING (Rec-Yds-TD)

CWC – Jaedon Reeder 2-41-2. V-G – Weston Henderson 1-12-1, Thomas Craig 1-12-0, Adam Board 1-4-0.

KICKOFFS

CWC – Luke Simon 4-129, Ethan Mahon 3-83, Branten Stockton 1-40. V-G – Mason Poland 3-88.

KICKOFF RETURNS

CWC – Jaedon Reeder 1-30, Draxtyn Aud 1-0. V-G – Adam Board 3-11, Weston Henderson 2-11, Joe Wilcox 1-17, Aidan Baker 1-1, John Bagby 1-0.

PUNTS

CWC – None. V-G – J.D. Homan 3-95.

PUNT RETURNS

CWC – Jaedon Reeder 2-75 (1 TD), Ethan Mahon 1-32. V-G – None.

INTERCEPTIONS

CWC – None. V-G – None.

FUMBLE RETURN

CWC – None. V-G – None.

OFFICALS:

Referee: Mark French

Umpire: Shane Garner

Linesman: Mark Goddard

Line judge: Mike McGrath

Back judge: Brad Wilson