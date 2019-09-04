Brian Gabor addressed his reluctance to vote for approving variance requests and the new mayor had a chance to force a tie vote during the Pontiac City Council meeting Tuesday night.

The variance in question was for addition to a garage owned by Leobardo Sifuentes at 605 S. Mill St. It was a pretty basic request in regard to a garage, detached from the home, that will be enlarged with an addition bringing the square footage to 1,056. The maximum permitted size is 850 square feet.

The setback, according to the ordinance provided, is two feet, which is less than the required three feet.

It passed through the Planning and Zoning Board and made it to the city council. At this point, most variances are allowed with little debate, though there are exceptions.

In this case, the discussion really didn’t concern itself with the property in question, but more of what Alderman Gabor remarked about his continual disapproval of variances in general.

Some people question why I vote ‘no,’” Gabor said. “The state law says what you have to prove to get a variance. It says what they have to show, it has to meet certain special circumstances, it’s got to be something not of their own making, it’s got to be something that is out of the ordinary — a hardship. This is not a hardship. This is a nice house as it is.

“If we’re going to allow people to build whatever they want, get rid of the zoning ordinances. There’s no hardship here.”

City Attorney Alan Schrock noted that people are wanting more garage space where the city requires boats and trailers to be parked off the street and they want a place to do that.

Aldermen Bill Kallas and Jerry Causer also commented why people want variances and what it being looked at by the council.

Gabor said he understands that aspect, but pointed out that state law says what needs to be shown and, “in my opinion, they haven’t shown it.”

Schrock agreed with Gabor regarding state law, but noted that the zoning board and the council determined that the ordinance requirements are finding them to be satisfied under this circumstance.

As for Mayor Bill Alvey, the vote came down to 4-3 when it was his turn to vote. He could have forced a tie, which would have created a peculiar situation that would have forced the variance to fail.

With Aldermen Jayme Bradshaw and Bill Swanson absent, there were only eight voting members present.

As it turned out, Alvey voted in favor of approval and the ordinance variance passed 5-3.

The council formally approved an agreement with Precision Planting to continue its work on city-owned property. It’s a lease that will continue to 2038 and the possibility of sale of the property to Precision Planting.

The council also approved Fire Chief Jake Campbell’s placement on the ETSB Board in place of former Chief Scott Runyon.

A facade grant for Wright’s Furniture was approved. This is part of an ongoing improvement project for the downtown business.

A report on summer programs was presented in two parts to the council. Shannon Harback of the Park and Rec Department told the council of the park program that took place in two parts. The first program was held in June with the second taking place in July. There were 30 kids — the limit established by the department — showing up every day for each program.

It was determined to be a successful venture and plans for improvement are already being considered.

Liz Vincent explained the success of the “Rockin’ at the River” program, which featured live music on five Thursdays over the summer. The cost of the bands to the city was $9,950 for the headliners and $1,075 for the opening acts.

Also, there were costs for technicians and other activities, bringing the total cost to $13,365.

Vendor fees brought in $140 and donations reached $1,763, creating an income of $1,903.

Vincent also noted that the council members received the Fall-Winter season schedule of events at the Eagle Theater. Included is the dinner theater series that will include “Harvey.”

There will also be six concerts in October, November and December.