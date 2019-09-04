Daniel Weyers graduated magna cum laude from Greenville University in Greenville in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Chemistry

Daniel Weyers graduated magna cum laude from Greenville University in Greenville in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Chemistry. He played on the Greenville Men’s Soccer Team and was an R.A. He was accepted as a Still Scholar and is currently attending A. T. Still University’s Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri.

Daniel graduated from Canton High School in 2015.