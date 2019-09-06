According to City Administrator Rollen Wright, members of the Farmington City Council agreed to pursue a video recording system for Council meetings during their regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Farmington Council typically meets the first and third Mondays; due to the Labor Day holiday Monday, Council meet the following day on Tuesday.

The subject of video recording Council meetings had been brought up by a resident at a previous meeting.

Wright said he will present more information on the matter at the next Council meeting Sept. 16.

In other business, the Council approved purchasing a camera system for use at Jacobs Park.

Previously, Ward 2 Alderman Leslye Smith said the initial cost will be $829 for the system; this includes six cameras, lighting and extra batteries.

There will be an additional cost of $20 per month — or $240 a year — for an internet hotspot.

The purpose of the cameras is to deter vandalism at the park and have video footage of any vandalism that occurs for proof in court.

Farmington Police Officer Andy Steck will be able to access the cameras on his cell phone.

Wright said Aldermen approved three requests for a TIF residential redevelopment program funds. Residents who live within the TIF district are eligible for a grant for home development projects. The City has a similar program for those living outside of the TIF district.

Likewise, Council members approved a TIF grant request from Diva Florist, 63 E. Fort St., for a new roof.