Canton residents celebrated a "useful institution" dedicated to improving the moral and intellectual condition of the city Thursday as Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library observed its 125th anniversary with cookies, displays and prize drawings, as well as a glimpse into the history of the library and its benefactors.

CANTON — Canton residents celebrated a "useful institution" dedicated to improving the moral and intellectual condition of the city Thursday as Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library observed its 125th anniversary with cookies, displays and prize drawings, as well as a glimpse into the history of the library and its benefactors.

Library Director Kim Bunner introduced local historian Mike Walters to the audience for a special program on the history of the library, and thanked him and local author Brooks Carver for their efforts in preserving and disseminating the history of Canton.

Walters remarked living in the Orendorff mansion made him curious about the family and the history of Canton and began researching the subject. His work led to a 10 minute presentation at the Canton Rotary Club and opportunities to speak continued to grow until he ended up giving presentations at Canton High School. Along with the speeches, Walters teamed up with Carver for a number of books on the town's history. In addition, Walters announced an upcoming Cemetery Walk Sept. 15 at Greenwood Cemetery which will highlight some of Canton's important families.

Walters discussed the influence of the Orendorff, Parlin and Ingersoll families on the town, how they were related, where they lived and what they did.

Walters included many anecdotes about the families, including how William Parlin invented the first self-cleaning plow and how his partner, William J. Orendorff, started the P&O Band as a marketing tool to sell them.

The legacy of the families continued into modern times, Walters noted, remarking the California property of one of the Orendorff descendants served as the setting for the television show "Bonanza."

Walters also noted Alice Ingersoll did not attend the dedication of the gymnasium which bears her name because of a personal grudge against the school superintendent at the time. Ingersoll found word had gone out she had put up the funds for the building which she did not want publicized and, since the superintendent was the only other person who knew where the money came from, she sent a relative to the ceremony instead.

Another Ingersoll family member, Clara Ingersoll, died with $1,633,000 in her checking account according to a Chicago newspaper.

In 1891, William Parlin left $8,000 in his will for the construction of a library, with the stipulation the community came up with an additional $5,000. The property was purchased and the family continued providing funds for books and other furniture, and the library was finally opened where the old city building stands.

In 1941, Charles D. Ingersoll left $100,000 for a new building, which is located at the site of the current library. In 1973, an additional $606,000 was left for library expenses.

Bunner told the audience the old library, which opened Sept. 7, 1849, cost around $24,000. It featured excellent lighting and a total of 1,500 books which were chosen according to the World's Fair catalog of important works. There were also separate reading rooms for men and women, and it was stipulated there would be no noise or talking in these rooms.

Library cards were issued to all Canton city residents over 11, although those children could use the library if accompanied by an adult. Those living outside the city limits could hold library cards if they paid $2 a year.

Patrons were limited to checking out only one book at a time, and no more than three books at a time were allowed for each family. In addition, two cent fines were levied for overdue books.

Library hours were 2 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. every day except Sunday.

The library was moved to the present site in 1958, and the number of books moved was 25,000. In the 1970s the name of Ingersoll was added to the library, making it the Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library.

Over the years improvements included a computerized card catalog and the installation of restored stained glass windows through the efforts of the late James Elson.

In her concluding remarks, Bunner said the library was dedicated to continuing its mission of providing an open and welcoming place for people of all backgrounds to meet and, in the words of William Parlin, continue to be a "useful institution" for the moral and intellectual improvement of the community.

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Suggestions for things to do at Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library (from 125 Things to Do At the Library):

Ask staff for a library tour

Work on the puzzle at the puzzle table

Join the Summer Reading Program

Pick up a library brochure

Read and relax in the Quiet Reading Room

Get books delivered to homebound readers through the Outreach program

Have a coup of hot chocolate, coffee or tea from the Keurig

Donate books, DVDs or CDs

Purchase a library bag

Find resources to write or update a resume

Have a brown bag lunch on the benches at the Story Time Circle Memorial

Use one of the public computers to browse the web, email or print

Attend the 1st Tuesday Book Club

Attend a Bedtime Story Hour

Have documents notarized for free

Sign up for a library card or get a replacement card

Come to one of the Lego Clubs

Explore the "Red Star" collection of books

Read, learn and grow