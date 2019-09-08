Daniel Fopay joined the staff at Hosselton Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne, Il as a licensed funeral director and embalmer. He graduated from Flora high school in 2005 and continued his education first at Olney Central College and then at Southern Illinois University, graduating in 2009 with a degree in Mortuary Science and Funeral Service. Daniel has been licensed since 2010 and started his career in funeral service with the J.W. Neal funeral home in Louisville, Il. He left J.W. Neal in 2012 to take a job a Southwire in Flora and has since worked at North American Lighting, all while working part time at several area funeral homes. He and his wife Felicia were married in 2011 and together they live in Flora with their three children Elam, Quincy, and Piper. Daniel is a member of the Flora Fire Department and Christ’s Church in Flora. Daniel and his family enjoy spending time together and staying active.