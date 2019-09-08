Rita Marie Barbre, age 67, of Flora, Illinois, passed away Tuesday morning September 3, 2019, at Clay County Hospital.

She was born January 26, 1952, in Norris City, Illinois, the daughter of Silas and Sadie (Lloyd) Vines. She was united in marriage to James Thomas Barbre on December 18, 1973, in Mt. Carmel and together they have shared 45 years of marriage.

Rita had worked in the past for Clay County Hospital and as an EMT. She had been an active member of Flora First Christian Church, and in the past had helped paint the church and operate the Clothes Closet. Seeing and spending time with her grandchildren was a wonderful joy for Rita, and she was dedicated to Scouting and supporting the activities and involvement of many members over the years. She and Tom enjoyed camping in the past, and she liked taking time to tend to her flowers and birdwatching in her yard. Recently, she took an interest in baking and artistic coloring.

She is survived by her husband: Tom Barbre of Flora; 4 children: Billy (Rene) Joiner of Iola, Rosalie (Doug) Kreighbaum of Smithton, Amy (Jud) Howell of Huntersville, NC, and Rachel (Chris) Zapczynski of Cape Coral, FL; 11 grandchildren: Hunter, Andrew, Noah, Emmelia, Abigail, Meaghan, Rebekah, Hannah, Triston (Jessica), Jacob, and Savanna; 3 sisters: Betty (Jim) Blazier of McLeansboro, Darlene Reece of Olney, and Sally Bordenave of Slidell, LA; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers: Buck and Bill Vines.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora with Ben VanHyning officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Flora. Visitation was held on Friday evening, September 6, at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested to American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in St. Louis and will be accepted through the funeral home. To share a memory or condolence visit www.frankandbright.com.