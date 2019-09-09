Jim Watts has been named this year’s Friendship Festival Parade Marshal.

CANTON — Jim Watts has been named this year’s Friendship Festival Parade Marshal.

Born and raised in Canton, Watts dedicates his time to a wide variety of organizations, including, but not limited to, the Canton American Legion, Fulton County Voiture 40 et 8, Boy Scouts, Boys State, Masonic Lodge Morning Star 37, Scottish Rite and Shriners in Peoria, York Rite and Chapter Council.

He has been a long-time member of Boy Scouts (70 years, having started as a child), Masonic Lodge (51 years) and has been involved in Boys State at Canton High School since 1988.

Watts was named Citizen of the Year by the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce in 2009 and was the first Legionnaire to receive the American Legion Writer of the Year.

Most recently, he volunteers for Harbor Lighthouse, which is a hospice service for veterans. He assists in chatting with patients and giving them a pin, a new set of dog tags, an American fly and a quilt with flags on it.

Watts also serves on the Honor Guard for funerals.

“I’m humbled to be named parade marshal of this year’s Friendship Festival,” Watts commented.

Watts lives in Canton with his wife, Pat; they have three children and six grandchildren.

The Friendship Festival Parade is Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

Friendship Festival schedule of events

WEDNESDAY

Carnival rides and vendors open, 5 p.m.

Lip Sync with DJ4U, 6-9 p.m.

THURSDAY

Bracelet Night, 5-9 p.m.

Magician Mitch Williams (on stage), 6-8 p.m.

FRIDAY

Dollar Night Tickets, 5 p.m.

Power Wheels Demolition Derby, 5-7 p.m.

Longest Ponytail Contest, 6 p.m.

Forced Country takes the stage, 7-10 p.m.

SATURDAY

Friendship Festival Parade, 10 a.m. with presentation of band trophies at noon

Cars & Motorcycles Show at Linn Lanes parking lot, noon-3 p.m.

Mid Day Bracelet Special, 1-5 p.m.

Corn Hole (Bags) Tournament, 1 p.m.

Kiddies Tractor Pull, 1:30 p.m.

Boombox (80’s band) on stage, 6-9 p.m.