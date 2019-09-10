The 2019 Central Zone Peacekeepers Ride will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Lewistown VFW Post 5001, 1323 S. Main St., Lewistown.

LEWISTOWN — The 2019 Central Zone Peacekeepers Ride will be held Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Lewistown VFW Post 5001, 1323 S. Main St., Lewistown.

Sign up begins at 9:30 a.m. with the ride starting at 11 a.m.

Cost is $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. There will be a $5 discount if attendees show the bracelet from the Spring Peacekeepers Ride.

Stops are Lipsticked Pig, Rushville; 104 Grill, Meredosia; Rumors Have It, Griggsville; and Sportsman’s, Mt. Sterling.

It will be held rain or shine.

Monies raised are used for scholarships of Illinois Law Enforcement and Military Service member’s children.