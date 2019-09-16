Canton IMS baseball drops one; nightcap ends in tie

Canton Ingersoll Baseball lost the first game of a double header to the Edison Junior High Panthers, 7-6.

It came down to the last play, but Canton was on the wrong end f the last play Tuesday.

The game was tied at six with Edison Jr High batting in the bottom of the seventh when Cayden Williams singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

The Little Giants collected two hits and the Panthers had eight in the high-scoring affair.

Canton captured the lead in the second inning when Jack Wheelwright was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Edison Jr High Panthers tied things up at six.

The Little Giants notched six runs in the second inning.

The rally was led by walks by Miles Hoops and Christian Lowe Wheelwright and Braden Munson, a single by Korbin Woerly, and a fielder's choice by Austin Wright.

Lowe was on the mound for Canton.

He lasted two innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.

Hoops, Woerly, and Wheelwright each contributed in relief for the Little Giants.

Lowe started the game for Canton.

Hoops and Woerly each managed one hit to lead Canton Ingersoll. Canton Ingersoll’s record dropped to 6-5.

GAME 2

A close contest between Pekin Edison and Canton ended in a tie when Pekin tied the game 3-3 in the nightcap on a wild pitch in the third inning.

Maddox Helfrich, Wyatt Calvert, Brayden Coker, Gus Lidwell and Colin Johnson each collected one hit to lead Canton.