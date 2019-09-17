Officials in the administration of Gov. J.B. Pritzker are telling state agency directors to identify ways of cutting operating expenses by 6.5 percent as they begin drafting their budget plans for next year.

In a memo from Deputy Governor Dan Hynes and Budget Director Alexis Sturm, directors were also told to identify “at least two significant efficiency and savings” ideas that can be implemented next year and identify boards and commissions that can be eliminated.

“Although the spring legislative session produced a successful balanced budget for (the current fiscal year), Illinois continues to face significant financial challenges and we must continue to be wise fiscal stewards of the limited resources of state government,” Hynes and Sturm said in the memo.

In an interview, Hynes, who oversees budget and economic issues for Pritzker, said the idea is to have agencies start thinking in a different way than usual in government.

“We don’t want people just automatically asking for increases because that’s what they’ve done for years past,” he said. “We want them to be aggressively looking for ways to save money, to be more efficient with the dollars they spend.”

Hynes said the administration understands that costs increase. For instance, the administration reached agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union on a new contract that calls for wage increases that will have to be accounted for in agency budgets. The administration is asking agencies to prepare budget plans that account for those expected increases, but then also identify ways to cut those plans by reducing operating expense by 6.5 percent.

Hynes said the 6.5 percent was arrived at after looking at a couple of state agencies as examples “where we thought we could make some reductions that would not impact programs, not call for layoffs and personnel cuts, but find some savings that would not be detrimental to agency operations and would achieve some meaningful savings.”

Hynes said it may not be possible for every agency to achieve that goal. He said the state might be able to find more savings in very large agencies like the Department of Transportation or the Department of Corrections. By contrast, the Illinois Board of Education had a comparatively small operations budget and it may not be possible to squeeze a 6.5 percent reduction from it, Hynes said.

While passing a balanced budget and enacting tax hikes to pay for it stabilized Illinois’ finances, there are still problems left from the budget impasse. The state still had a bill backlog of $6.6 billion as of Friday. If the state were paying all of its bills on time, the backlog would be roughly half that amount. There are always bills being processed, so the backlog is never zero.

Hynes said the administration hopes to further reduce the backlog during next year’s budget, but he said making real headway toward eliminating it won’t happen unless the graduated income tax is passed.

The memo says the administration wants to see a 10 percent reduction in the number of boards and commissions authorized under state law. To that end, directors are being asked to identify the ones under their agency purviews that can be eliminated.

Many of them have little direct expense attached to them. However, Hynes said some of them drain agency resources indirectly because they provide support services to them.

“Whether they lead to savings or not, we want to find out what boards and commissions need to exist and which do not,” he said.

At this time last year, Pritzker still hadn’t been elected. He presented his first budget less than six weeks after taking office. Hynes said this is the first time the administration has had a chance to “drill down” into budget details as the state’s budget preparation cycle begins.

“We’re not setting some sort of hard and fast, find 6.5 percent cuts one way or another,” Hynes said. “We want them to make an effort to find efficiencies, to cut where they can. One size is not going to fit every agency, so we’re setting some goals we think are achievable across the board.”

