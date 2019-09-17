September 17, 2004- 15 years ago



Students at J.D. Darnall High School, Geneseo, will head south for a "Fiesta"; this weekend with special events, parade, football game and Homecoming dance. Members of the Homecoming court were announced at a Pep Rally last night. King and Queen are Joe Rudy and Claire Repass.

The skies around Geneseo were full of Spearman planes around noon on Thursday, Sept. 9, as Gen- Air airport hosted a fly-in lunch for members of the National Spearman Association. About 70 Spearman planes were on display at Gen-Air airport, just east of Geneseo. Owners of the German bi-plane were In Galesburg for a National Spearman Fly-In breakfast and made the trip to Geneseo for lunch. About 70 Spearmans from around the country attended the lunch on Thursday and some returned for an aerobatic competition on Friday. According to Brett Lohman, one of the organizers of the event, Gen-Air served approximately 275 people lunch.

There are several displays at the Geneseo Public Library during the month of September. Vic andnBetty Tracey of Geneseo will share their collection of wooden keepsakes they have made for the Geneseo football team. The local DAR chapter has a display about the Constitution in the hall case.

Marilyn Nielsen of Geneseo and a member of the Geneseo Quitter's Group has a display of her quilted wall hangings in the Hammond Room.



September 23, 1994- 25 years ago

Geneseo will be filled wife music, parades, crafts and fee smell of food during the Geneseo Harvest

Time Music Festival sponsored by the Geneseo Band and Choral Boosters. The two-day festival will be

held on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25. A craft show will kick-off the event on

Saturday at 9 a.m. outside J.D. Darnall High School. Food concessions will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the high school. A parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the city park and wind its way down State street to the high school.

The Future Farmers of America mounted their familiar road signs on their float to win an award for

non-class level float in the Homecoming parade Friday, September 16. Mother Nature cooperated and

offered a day out of paradise with sunny skies and a high of 80.

The annual potluck dinner of the Geneseo Jr. Leaders 4-H Club was held Tuesday, September 13.

After dinner, the meeting was brought to order by Justin Snodgrass and Dusty Olson. Premium checks

were passed out and r a new fundraiser was discussed. It was finally decided they will sell frozen pizzas again this year New members were introduced to the club.

September 18, 1969- 50 years ago



A hayrack ride and wiener roast will be held at the Roger Wildermuth farm Saturday evening,September 20, at 7:30 for the Henry County Rural Youth. Everyone is to bring a blanket, wiener stick, and wear sports clothes.

Geneseo’s two eighth grade football teams won their opening games Thursday, September 11. The White squad defeated the Kewanee Reds 20-8 at Geneseo. Don Lowry ran for two touchdowns and Tim Shannon made a touchdown and two extra points. Some good play was made by Harry Schmell, Tom Swiger, Brianna Melillo, Rich McFall, Rich Anderson, and Rich Johnson.

Seventeem-year-old John Doy of Geneseo is one of 11 high school scholarship winners who

participated in studies sponsored by the Illinois Heart this summer at Burnsides Research Laboratory on the University of Illinois Urbana campus. John, who will be a senior at J.D. Darnall High School this fall, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Doy of 117 West South Street. He and ten other high school students from throughout the state took part in ongoing research projects during an eight-week period.

September 19, 1919- 100 years

Dr. C. S. Young was In Cambridge Tuesday where he with other members of the sanitarium

committee and the supervisors in session at their meeting discussed the problem of caring for those

afflicted with tuberculosis and the prevention of the spreading of the disease.

We are deeply grateful to the friends who gave us kindly assistance and came to us with sympathy

and love in our sorrow at the passing of our beloved husband and father. We extend our thanks for the

beautiful floral tokens and to all who assisted at the last sad rites. Mrs. Adam Masengarb and Children.

Council met in regular session, Mayor Ott presiding. On motion duly carried the following persons

were appointed members of the fire department for the year ending June 1, 1920: ONWARD HOSE CO.

Paul Fisher, Wm. Wiedenhoeft, Willard Scott, Fred Felski, and Harry Weimer. NORTH SIDE HOSE CO.

Theo Giebel, Edward Giebel, Harry Tell, Otto Carl, Otto Salto, Clyde Hannon. HOOK and LADDER CO.

James Warnock, Fred Masengarb, Richard Whitted, Laurence Henry, Edward Biddelson, Wm. Ohme.