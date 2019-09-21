BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The offense made big plays, the defense come up with a last-second stop, and it all added up to a memorable 16-14 Homecoming win for the CWC Bulldogs over the Edwards County Lions on Friday.

The CWC defense made their first statement of many on the day in the opening drive. Edwards County moved down the field and inside the Bulldogs 10-yard line but were stopped on fourth down on a goal-line interception by Luke Simon.

It was the offense’s turn and they responded with a 10-play 74-yard drive led by senior quarterback Ethan Mahon that featured a lot of misdirection and plenty of yards-after-contact. Simon ran it in from the five-yard line and Mahon added the conversion on a dive into the end zone to put the Bulldogs up 8-0.

“He (Mahon) is being the leader that he needs to be. When he and the other seniors (Jaedon Reeder and Eric and Joseph Mills) make big plays the younger players will follow,” said CWC Coach Kurt Simon.

The teams traded field position without scoring for the rest of the half. The Bulldogs averted disaster just as the second quarter was ending when a backwards pass was picked up by Edwards County’s Camden Cowger who ran to the 22-yard line to set the Lions up deep in Bulldog territory. A fourth down interception by CWC defensive back Quentin Sutton kept the Lions off the board at the half.

It didn’t take the Bulldogs long to score to open up the third quarter. Mahon broke off a 56-yard touchdown run in the opening series.

“We ran a counter and I faked to Luke, they went for it and I ran through the hole that my blockers made for me,” said Mahon.

Mahon added a conversion pass to Reeder and the Bulldogs were up 16-0.

Lions quarterback Marcus Stennett then answered Mahon with a long run of his own to the Bulldogs 2-yard line. Two plays later Stennett sneaked in for the touchdown and added a conversion pass to bring the Lions within 16-8 less than four minutes into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs missed an opportunity to increase the lead in the fourth quarter when they just missed connections on a fourth-down pass. From that point on it was up to the defense to hold on.

Edwards County moved the ball down the field with Stennett and hard-running Ryan St.Ledger for a score with just under seven minutes left. A strong rush on the conversion attempt hurried the pass, however, and the Bulldogs were left clinging to a 16-14 lead.

Edwards County got three more possessions against a tired but inspired Bulldogs defense. It all came down to the last play with .9 seconds to go. CWC assistant Coach Kevin Wolff suggested a defensive substitution for the last play. Needing some speed on the field, he inserted sophomore defensive back Sean Ackerman into a defensive end position.

“Coach told me to get in there and run around the corner and sack the quarterback – so that’s what I did,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman’s sack ended the game and the celebration began.

“We’re a pretty good team when we’re fresh, but with so many players playing both ways it was a testament to these guys that they battled to the end, no matter how tired they were, and still found a way to win,” said Simon.

The Bulldogs will travel to unbeaten (and un-scored upon) Fairfield on Friday.

1 2 3 4 F

(1-3) EC 0 0 8 6 14

(3-1) CWC 8 0 8 0 16

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

CWC – Luke Simon 5 run (Ethan Mahon run), 1:55

Third Quarter

CWC – Mahon 56 run (Jaedon Reeder catch from Mahon), 10:24

EC – Marcus Stennett 1 run (Jordon Brock catch from Stennett), 8:27

Fourth Quarter

EC – Stennett 13 run (pass failed), 6:48

RUSHING (Att-Yds-TD)

EC – Marcus Stennett 19-119-2, Ryan St. Ledger 12-60-0, Keath Bateman 4-2-0; CWC – Ethan Mahon 19-109-1, Jaedon Reeder 18-68-0, Luke Simon 9-37-1.

PASSING (Att-Comp-INT-Yds-TD)

EC – Marcus Stennett 11-24-2-89-0; CWC – Ethan Mahon 10-14-0-87-0.

RECEIVING (Rec-Yds-TD)

EC – Ryan St. Ledger 5-21-0, Camden Cowger 4-52-0, Jordon Brock 1-9-0, Dylan Rhodes 1-7-0; CWC – Jaedon Reeder 5-26-0, Luke Simon 4-50-0, Quentin Sutton 1-11-0.

KICKOFFS

EC – Zeke Roberts 3-124; CWC –Luke Simon 3-90.

KICKOFF RETURNS

EC – Jordon Brock 2-19, Ryan St. Ledger 1-12; CWC – Luke Simon 2-21, Jaedon Reeder 1-23.

PUNTS

EC – Zeke Roberts 4-98; CWC – Ethan Mahon 2-97.

PUNT RETURNS

EC – None; CWC – Jaedon Reeder 1-10, Quentin Sutton 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS

EC – None; CWC – Luke Simon 1-24, Quentin Sutton 1-0.

FUMBLE RETURNS

EC – Camden Cowger 1-19; CWC – None.

OFFICALS:

Referee: Brad Beighley

Umpire: Andy Chismar

Linesman: Brian Beck

Line judge: Mike Moorman

Back judge: Matt Miller

EC, , CWC

12, First Downs, 14

35-181, Rushing, 46-214

11-24-2, Pass-Att-INT, 10-14-0

89, Passing Yards, 87

270, Total Offense, 301

0-0, Fumbles-Lost, 1-1

2, Turnovers, 1

2-12, 3rd Down Conv., 6-14

2-4, 4th Down Conv., 3-8

2-20, Penalty, 1-10

4-98-24.5, Punts, 2-97-48.5

20:01, Possession, 27:59