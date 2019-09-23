Spoon River College is recognizing National Adult Education and Literacy Week September 22- September 28, and the dedicated staff who have helped countless students improve their lives through the programs offered by the College – GED preparatory classes, English as A Second Language (ESL), and Adult Literacy.

CANTON-Spoon River College is recognizing National Adult Education and Literacy Week September 22- September 28, and the dedicated staff who have helped countless students improve their lives through the programs offered by the College – GED preparatory classes, English as A Second Language (ESL), and Adult Literacy.

Chad Murphy has served as the director of the Adult Education program since 2010. Under his direction, the focus has been on using data driven information about enrollment and funding trends, new practices, current and projected needs, and creative solutions to address the needs of adult education learners as they face the challenges of the new economy.

It’s working.

In 2018, the program was recognized by the Illinois Community College Board as being in the top ten percent of adult education programs in Illinois, ranking it six out of 81 programs.

“Our program went from meeting only three of the 11 State targets in 2011 to meeting all of them in 2018,” said Murphy, crediting the teachers, volunteer tutors, and his staff.

Cyndi Johnston, program coordinator, has been teaching ESL for the past 19 years to students from all over the world who have come to the US for various reasons.

“Some of them are escaping dictatorships, economic chaos, oppression and poverty,” said Johnston, noting that the degrees some have earned in their native countries are not recognized in the U.S.

Bethel Kasonga was a doctor in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo. After taking ESL classes with Johnston, he himself became a volunteer tutor for the classes. When he moved on from SRC, he was working at DOT Foods and had enrolled at WIU to work on a Master’s degree.

“My students are courageous and I have a great deal of respect for them, and as I’ve taught them about our culture, I’ve had the added bonus of learning about their cultures. As a teacher, I’ve learned over the years that we are all much more alike than we are different,” Johnston said.

Janet Young has served as an advisor in the program for nine years. She’s a strong advocate for the GED students, linking them with local agencies offering resources that can help them with non-college issues, and helping them transition to either a career program or college classes.

“The best part of my job is seeing students become successful after knowing how hard they have worked to reach their goal,” Young said.

Chris and Aspen Miller, Macomb are two of those students.

They completed the GED classes and successfully passed the test in 2016, but didn’t stop there.

Chris completed the welding program and is now working at Pella in Macomb.

Aspen completed the nursing assistant program, is working at Heartland Health Care, and is now enrolled in the nursing program at SRC.

“It feels like the start of a whole new life,” said Aspen.

“I am so proud of these two as they continue to work hard to build a better life,” said Young, who believes the public doesn’t realize how hard the GED test is or how much support students need.

“It takes a supportive spouse, parents to help with child care, agencies to donate money to pay for testing, and a supportive teacher and staff.

For those who have jobs and come to class, it takes a supportive employer who will let them have the time off to attend class.”

And in answer to a question she hears too often, Young says “Yes, a GED is just as good as a high-school diploma!”

Advisor Melissa Koke says her job is “helping people discover their true potential,” and she’s been doing it for 13 years.

“I get excited when a student passes a test!” said Koke. “It is amazing to watch the students transform through learning and growing.”

For those who may have thought about taking GED classes but are hesitant, Koke encourages them to take that first step and call. “We have great instructors in our program and they genuinely care about the students.”

The Millers agree with that.

“Do it! Don’t be afraid and don’t give up,” said Aspen. “The teachers are awesome. They want you to pass and they will help. You’re not alone.”

Serving as the senior office assistant for the past 10 years, Natalie Orwig keeps the paperwork and records up to date, the data entered, and the office organized.

A favorite thing about her job is working with enthusiastic co-workers.

“They are committed to helping our students meet their goals, whether it’s continuing their education or entering the workforce,” Orwig said.

Murphy believes community colleges have a tri-fold duty—to teach people how to learn, to inspire them, and to encourage their innate desire to learn.

“The best part of my job is changing someone’s perception of themselves and helping them realize they are better than they thought they were,” Murphy said. “There is nothing more rewarding than helping people change their lives for the better.”

The next session of free GED classes starts October 14.

For more information about all of the services and classes offered through the Adult Education program at Spoon River College, call (309) 649-6229 for Canton and Havana and (309) 833-6017 for Macomb and Rushville, or visit www.src.edu .

More than 36 million adults nationwide, including 1.2 million in Illinois, lack basic literacy skills that limit their ability to advance in education and at work.

In the College’s district, 5,543 do not have a high school diploma or equivalent, 3,834 feel they do not speak English well, 9,175 live in poverty, and 8,766 receive some type of government public assistance.