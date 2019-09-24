BUSHNELL — The Bushnell-Prairie City CUSD 170 Board of Education voted to approve the budget for the 2019-2020 school year during Wednesday’s meeting.

Bushnell-Prairie City superintendent Kathy Dinger said that the budget had $40,000 transferred from working cash to the transportation fund, $66,000 new local revenue and $100,000 additional funds added to the school improvement fund. Dinger also stated that the district had approved $45,000 for a new maintenance truck, which she said should be paid for when it arrives in October.



Student cell phone policy



The school board and district employees talked about the student cell phone usage during the school day. A common concern among the board members and district employees was whatever or not to allow students to have their cell phones on their person or if they should be kept in their lockers during the school day.

Board member John Oakman was concerned that students could abuse the cell policy, whatever it involved students using their phones in the classroom or abusing the bathroom passes in order to use their phones kept in their lockers. In addition to the distractions, another concern that was brought up during the school board meeting was that students could use their cell phones to cyberbully another student.

In other business, the school board voted to reinstate the cross-country program retroactively to the start of the cross-country season. Dinger shared that 42 high school students enrolled in dual enrollment classes at Western Illinois University, Carl Sandburg College and Spoon River College in seven different subject areas. Board President John McCleery said that the B-WP Cooperative talked about homecoming and hopes to have an assistant softball coach hired by the October meeting.

The next school board meeting will be on Oct. at 6 p.m. in the Bushnell-Prairie City High School library.



Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for comments or questions on this story.