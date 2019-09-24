Pop-up shopping and entertainment event sells out at The Forum

MACOMB — Wednesday night, 15 vendors and more than 350 shoppers packed into downtown’s The Forum to shop, drink, and celebrate what is likely to become an annual event for Macomb.

Announced on Facebook July 17, Boutiques & Brews was a three hour event on Wednesday, September 18, featuring boutique shopping, live music, a runway fashion show, and adult beverages. Although the concept has been taking off in cities all across the country, the Boutiques & Brews event certainly made a good impression with its Macomb debut, selling out all tickets prior to the event. This even included their VIP selection, which offered front row seats to the fashion show.

Event coordinator Kari Jo Kelso with Rosebud’s Tees said she was amazed with the turnout.

“We had an enthusiastic group of women (and a few men!) that showed up to support small business in a big way!” Kelso said. “We had people drive in from out of town--some over an hour — to shop at all the boutiques.”

Kelso wanted to credit the help of fellow boutique owners in making the event possible, namely Liz Stoneking of All In Vinyl, Michele Lovell of Blessed & Distressed, and Cortney Harrison with Rural Bliss. Kelso said these women were instrumental in the planning of the event, and had been working at it since June.

Kelso said she hopes to see the event become an annual tradition, with talks even suggesting doing it twice per year. This would include one in the fall, and another in the spring. 353 tickets were sold to the public, 50 of which were VIP tickets. In addition, Kelso said there were more than 80 boutique owners, employees, models and volunteers staffing the event, rounding the total attendees to 500+. When VIP ticket sales were launched on August 1, Kelso said they sold out in a single minute. VIP ticket amounts will be expanded for future events, Kelso said.

Kaleigh Gray of Blessed & Distressed said that they normally deal with more extended pop-up events, but that their flow of customers had been steady. Blessed & Distressed has been owned by Michele Lovell for a little over a year, and is seeking to establish a storefront at North Lafayette and Pierce Street.

Tyler Hoffman and Ian Nelson (manager) of Nelson’s Clothing said they were excited to see just how many people turned out to Wednesday’s event.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get in touch with more women and more people in the area, and who weren’t already in touch with us.” Nelson said. “These women did a fantastic job organizing this event, seriously. It’s unbelievable — I mean, look at the turnout.”

Nelson’s Clothing is located at 104 N Side Square in downtown Macomb, and has been selling men’s clothing since 1936.

A complete list of vendors and further details on potential future events can be found on the Boutiques & Brews Facebook and Instagram pages, or by emailing boutiquesnbrews@gmail.com



