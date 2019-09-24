MACOMB — In a quarterly report to the county board. McDonough District Hospital chief executive Brian Dietz said Wednesday that the hospital is pursuing clinical partnerships to bring key medical services to Macomb. He said he has assigned an administrator to supervise regional agreements.

Dietz said a cardiac care agreement has already been approved with Blessing Health Care. He said Blessing might also be able to assist MDH in the areas of orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, and colonology. Dietz said MDH would like to have specialists available two or three days a week.

The hospital chief executive said that MDH would like to recruit three full-time obstetricians, and that $5.1 million has been raised so far for the Delores Kator Switzer Women's Center.

Dietz said that hospital administrators recently appeared before the Illinois Health Services Review Board. "State permission must be given prior to the closure of a hospital of any of its programs," he said.

MDH received approval for the closure earlier this year of its adult psychiatric care program. Dietz said that, after four years, there was not great local demand for the service and the hospital was losing about $700,000 dollars a year on the program.

The hospital chief executive said results have been received from a four-day survey of hospital services by an international review team. "The results couldn't possibly have been better," Dietz said. "I'm told it's the best survey we've ever had." He said the hospital review is conducted every three years.



