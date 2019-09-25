Hammond Henry Hospital officials will be announcing soon that its clinic in Kewanee will offer urgent care services that include walk-in patient access and imaging.

“Kewanee’s going to have some choices,” said Kathy Tank, a hospital spokeswoman.

Tank said workers are in the process of finalizing renovation work at Kewanee’s Regional Health Partners building, 1258 W. South Street. The additional clinic space became available after a physical therapy group that leased space there moved to another location.

“We’re very excited about it,” she said. “We’re working on a press release for that and will have more details then.”

The upgraded clinic is expected to open Nov. 4.

Hammond will now have five clinics in Henry County — including in Cambridge, Geneseo and Colona. Walk-in and imaging services will be available at four of the network’s clinics, but not in Cambridge. Saturday hours will be offered at the Colona, Annawan and Kewanee clinics only.

“You won’t even have to be a patient with Regional Health Partners” to be seen by a doctor, Tank said.

The relocation and expansion of the Hammond network’s clinic in Annawan is also part of the regional realignment and is expected to be completed by year’s end. That clinic is moving from 110 S. Depot St. to a Main street location that also will include imaging access for patients.

Part of that strategy also includes a network clinic in Wyoming, which will be closed and its patients absorbed by the Kewanee facility.

In addition to the clinic work, Hammond’s hospital facility is in the process of upgrading its emergency room. The first phases of that work are expected to be completed by the end of the year, though the project is being done in halves to allow care to continue during the construction.

“We’ve had work on the project a half at a time,” she said, noting the emergency room has recently set facility records for volume.

Tank said the hospital’s new clinic strategy is more of a “when you need us and where you need us” approach that puts patients at the center of the health care process.

“It’s a new approach and we think it’s the way health care is going in the future,” she said. “We feel like we’re ahead of the curve.”

The online version of this story has been updated from Wednesday's print edition.