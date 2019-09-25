AVON-Avon native, Daniel ‘Dan’ Kepple, recently published a children's book called Grandpa Dan's Farm.

According to Kepple, the idea started over 30 years ago.

He said "When I became a father with young children, I read kid's books to them. I thought I could write about my boyhood memories milking cows."

Over the years, Kepple worked on the story line and pictures.

"I wanted to share my memories with my children and now my grandkids," he explained.

What work went into writing and illustrating the book?

"The story line was easy for me to write about, but drawing the pictures was a lot harder to do," he said.

He continued, "About 30 years ago I started putting together the idea and worked on it the first 10 years and put it aside. When I started having grandkids I wanted to organize it to book form. My daughter (Kelly) helped send it to Shutterfly to make 20 copies which I gave to family and friends."

After that, Kepple heard a radio ad from Page Publishing Company and decided to send a copy of his book to them.

Kepple said, "They accepted it and we changed a few things to make it better and now it is published."

Those who wish to check out his book can purchase it on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play and Itunes. The cost is $13.95. This book is about milking cows (as one of the chores on the farm).

"It shows how it was work and you still had fun. The kids love the part when I squirt milk into cat's mouths," he said.

Those may recognize the cover of the book as it is a picture of a red barn that was part of Keppel’s childhood.

"It is still being used on the Kramer farm just north of Little Swan Lake," Kepple said.

This might not be the only book he comes out with as Kepple always has some ideas brewing.

For now, readers can enjoy this book. "The book will make great birthday and Christmas gifts," the author said.

Kepple is the son of Donald and Wanda Kepple, Avon.