CANTON-The Canton FFA Chapter participated in the Section 12 FFA Forestry Contest held at Spoon River College recently.

As a team, Canton placed first overall.

Individual placings:

Xander Breweur-Third Place

Joe Murphy-Fifth Place

Katie Waughtel-Eighth Place.

Other team members include:

Alexa Reavley

Chloe Nelson

Luke Kaughman

Sam Hopping

Avery Dry

Sadie France

Joshua Fuller.

Congratulations!