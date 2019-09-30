The Central Zone Peacekeepers Ride was held Sunday at the Lewistown VFW.

LEWISTOWN — The Central Zone Peacekeepers Ride was held Sunday at the Lewistown VFW.

Approximately 66 drivers and riders were signed up for the ride as of late morning.

“We appreciate the outpouring support,” said Lt. Brad Ward of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, noting that attendance was low due to rainy weather and the event being postponed a week.

This is the fourth year for the Central Zone’s ride and the 16th for the main Peacekeeper’s Ride in Springfield.

From Lewistown, participants drive to Rushville, Meredosia, Griggsville and Mt. Sterling.

Monies raised benefit scholarships for family of law enforcement officers and military service members.