CANTON-Canton Lady Giants volleyball team participated the Fulton County Tournament over the weekend. It was hosted by Astoria/VIT.
Results:
Canton over Farmington
17-25
25-23
15-12
No stats
Canton loses to South Fulton
21-25
19-25
Canton loses to Lewistown
6-25
12-25
Dixon and Bair- 2 assists
Demler- 2 kills and 3 digs
Painter- 3 digs
Williams- 2 blocks
Dixon- 1 Ace
Canton lost to North Fulton
18-25
19-25
Williams- 4 blocks and 2 kills
Painter- 4 digs
Demler- 3 kills
Dixon- 3 assists and 1 Ace
Bair-1 Ace