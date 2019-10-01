It all started because of those church bells.

When I moved to Newton 36 years ago as a rookie reporter for the Press Mentor, I lived in an old-fashioned apartment building on LaFayette Street just across the street from the church along Washington Street. The apartment building had an open staircase to all four apartments and dark lacquered wooden doors locked shut with skeleton keys.

Sunday mornings I was awoken by the church bells calling the congregation to the pews. They weren’t loud bells. Yet, being a young bachelor, I had been visiting the local watering holes on the Square the night before. The last thing I wanted to hear was bells ringing.

After a few Sundays of these divine declarations, I considered a plan to get the church to cut the ringing after a few seconds instead of minutes.

I started to walk out my apartment door before I realized all I was only wearing a ratty bathrobe, some underwear and deteriorating slippers. Then I remembered it was laundry day so most of my church-worthy clothes were wrinkled and getting ripe in a laundry basket. Wearing gym trunks and a T-shirt with tennis shoes didn’t seem right for my mission.

I decided not to walk up the aisle that morning, calmly take over the altar and preach about the sanctity of silence for that church’s neighbors, especially one suffering from a slight hangover. At the time, I was a doubter on religion even though 11 years before I had been baptized at a Methodist church in my hometown of Robinson. Somehow, I had strayed off the path so Sundays during that time in my life were not for heading to church.

I now regret I didn’t commit that screed to paper that I considered delivering. I took inspiration from Paul’s letters, Jesus calming the storm, lyrics from Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” and lines from George Jones songs (I’m sure he was haunted by bells many times in his life though some of the ringing didn’t come from church steeples). All I remember is thinking at the time my speech would have been beautiful and music to the ears for Christians.

Alas the delusions of youth. Some members of the congregation might have called for stoning me or pelted me with hymnals before I finished speaking. They might have lifted me up and thrown me down the front steps while shouting “blasphemer” or “Satan’s spawn.”

I’ve noticed over the years Christians can get riled when someone unexpectantly adds to the time of a church service.

Another reaction that Sunday long ago might have involved marriage machinations. Being thin, fresh off losing 30 pounds, and blessed with a full head of thick dark hair above a baby face some gray-haired church ladies might have decided to introduce me at a more discreet moment to their available nieces or daughters. Naturally, those young, clear-eyed righteous gals would have been on a mission to mend my sinful ways. Plus get me to join the church and possibly volunteer to help with the church newsletter.

One can’t help but marvel at the mental multi-tasking of church ladies in small towns.

When I left Newton three years later for a newspaper job in Shelbyville, I was unattached to any woman in Newton. It’s not that I didn’t try. There were some awkward requests for dates, including one that went south due to a long Mickey Mouse T-shirt – Don’t worry she was of legal age. Of course, there was that tall auburn-haired gal from Oblong who bewitched me at the time. (Hey, she had a black cat, too!) And she had those huge brown eyes that glimmered like fine Bourbon in the sunlight.

It was a blue-eyed blonde from Teutopolis who did catch my eye many years later. I proposed to her just a few months after we started dating. We’ve been married for 24 years now. We’ve faced good times and bad times. She’s never ka-bonged my noggin with a frying pan, either. Obviously, she has the patience of a saint.

My future wife encouraged me to change my ways and invited me to go to her church soon after I popped the question in 1994. We have been going together for years now and I converted to the Catholic Church by my decision, not someone else’s. It was a matter of free will. No, I am not a Cradle Catholic. Actually I’m what some Protestants or non-believers would call a “You did what!!!” Catholic.

About seven years ago, a change in newspaper jobs brought me back to work in Effingham County. After selling our house in Mattoon two years later, we purchased a small red brick house in the middle of my wife’s hometown.

We’re within two blocks of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church so we don’t have an excuse for being late for Mass. Ever!

And we can hear the bells of St. Francis from our house. And they ring a lot earlier, and on more days than the ones at the church in Newton ever did. There is a clock in the church steeple so that explains part of the regular dinging.

In fact, the bells in Teutopolis ring many days at 6 a.m. They even wake me after I’ve ignored the alarm clock that is usually running on fast time in our bedroom.

Best of all, I don’t mind all that dinging anymore.