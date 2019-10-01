Judith Goodson, 64,

of Fairfield passed away

at 9:15 a.m., Friday,

September 27, 2019 at

St. Vincent Hospital

in Evansville, IN. She

was born on January 28,

1955 in St. Louis, MO

the daughter of Harold

William and Mellicent

Bernice (Sanders) Baker.

Judy married Robert

C. “Bob” Goodson

on April 21, 1978. She

was a housewife and

a mother and enjoyed

playing on her tablet.

Judy is survived by her

husband, Bob of Fairfield;

two daughters, Bobbi

Goodson of Fairfield

and Nancy Oxford of

Carmi; two grandchildren,

Janessa Goodson

of Fairfield and Javier

Oxford of Carmi; five

sisters, Peggy Sanders of

St. Louis, Kathy McGill,

Lynda Cox and Gidget

Conner all of Norris

City, and Mary Flowers

of Carmi; five brothers,

Ronald and Harold Baker

both of McLeansboro,

Terry Baker of Carmi,

Glynn Baker of Prescott,

AZ, and Bryan Baker of

Norris City; and numerous

nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in

death by her parents, two

sisters,Rebecca Baker,

and Glynda Rash and a

brother, Donald Baker.

Graveside funeral

services and burial for

Judith Goodson, 64, of

Fairfield will be held at

11:00 a.m., Saturday,

October 5, 2019 in

I.O.O.F. Cemetery in

Norris City Visitation

will be after 9:00 a.m.

on Saturday, October 5,

2019 at Campbell Funeral

Home in Norris City. In

lieu of flowers, memorial

contributions may be

made in Judy’s memory

to Campbell Funeral

Home to assist the family

with funeral expenses