AES Cares, an organization of students and staff at Avon Elementary School, has recently helped collect donations for Larry the "flag man" Eckhardt.

AVON — AES Cares, an organization of students and staff at Avon Elementary School, has recently helped collect donations for Larry the "flag man" Eckhardt. According to Jillian Widger, a third grade teacher at Avon Elementary, Eckhardt has spent 14 years traveling 14 states planting the American flag for fallen heroes. With help of volunteers, Eckhardt has placed over 519,000 flags along the routes of funerals and other events. It was during his way home this summer from laying flags and paying tribute to the late Deputy Troy Chisum that he had an accident which damaged his van and trailer. Eckardt had been honoring Deputy Chisum, who was killed in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Fulton County Tuesday, June 25, on Troy Road in rural Avon.

AES Cares decided to step and ask for donations to help Eckhardt fix his van and trailer.

Said Widger, "This summer I had the honor of meeting and speaking with Larry when my daughter and I helped set up flags for Deputy Troy Chisum's funeral. Larry is an amazing man and so very humble! When I heard about his accident on his way home after the funeral, I knew this would be our first AES Cares project. I wanted to help someone who does so much to help honor fallen soldiers, police officers, and firefighters. Pre-K through fifth grade collected $60.09 for Larry and there was even a $20 donation from Linda Jacobson, so a grand total of $80.09. I am so very proud of everyone!"

In the past, Widger has picked some of the organizations they would raise funds or donations.

She explained, "Sometimes the students would pick. One year we had a 'Penny Harvest' and each class picked their organization. We work on community service projects. It started as a way to raise awareness for different non-profits in our community (Knox and Fulton counties).”

AES Cares has been able to help many people and animals, too.

"They (AES Cares) sent care packages to three service members overseas, donated supplies to Knox and Fulton County Humane Societies, items for 100 backpacks of love (hygiene items, gloves, socks, etc.) for a shelter, the Penny Harvest, raised money in Reid Brewer's honor, raised money for Ellie Dare, and a book drive to for a senior project," said Widger.