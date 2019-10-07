Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting a Volunteer Workday, “Operation Picnic Table”, on Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.

LEWISTOWN — Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting a Volunteer Workday, “Operation Picnic Table”, on Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help staff spruce up the picnic tables throughout the Museum’s grounds.

Please dress appropriately for outdoor work. The Museum will provide light refreshments and lunch. Anyone interested in participating as a volunteer is asked to call the Museum at 309-547-3721 to register by Wednesday, Oct. 23. In the case of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled to be held on Friday, Nov. 1.

The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217-782-9175. Also visit us on Facebook at Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds or online at the Dickson Mounds link on the Illinois State Museum website at www.illinoisstatemuseum.org.