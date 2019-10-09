Members of the Farmington City Council Monday night approved rezoning 405 E. Fort St. to commercial to allow for a dog grooming business to come to the area.

FARMINGTON — Members of the Farmington City Council Monday night approved rezoning 405 E. Fort St. to commercial to allow for a dog grooming business to come to the area.

Kyle and Nicky Romine are planning to convert a house into a dog grooming and boarding facility. The building is located across the street from the Municipal Building and a few houses down from Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home.

The house, which the Romines purchased in September, is currently zoned residential.

A Planning Commission meeting was held right before the regular Council meeting during which Commission members answered yes to four of the six findings of fact.

The findings of fact are used to approve a variance.

While discussing the findings of fact, Commission members found that there could be properties already zoned commercial that may be utilized for the business. They were also split on whether the variance would allow reasonable use that couldn’t be done elsewhere in the zoning district.

The Planning Commission approved rezoning the building 3-1. Commission member Cindy Johnson voted against the measure, saying that she was in favor of the business but believed other locations would be better suited.

Gail Hopkins, Noah Blindt and Erik Colvin voted in favor of the measure. Gary Schultz, Brett Wheeler and Shannon Turner were not present.

During the Farmington City Council’s regular meeting, Aldermen approved a first reading of the rezoning ordinance, waived the second reading and unanimously approved adopting the ordinance.

Aldermen Leslye Smith and Doug Helle were absent.

Nicky Romine told the Ledger Tuesday that their next step will be renovating the inside of the house, removing all carpet, installing property drainage and ventilation and securing the business name.