SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Army National Guard received notification that approximately 335 Soldiers from the 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment, headquartered in Kewanee, will deploy to Africa for missions in Tunisia, Cameroon and Djibouti, in the summer of 2020.



"The Illinois National Guard is vital to our nation's defense; whether that is overseas, here in Illinois, or elsewhere in the United States," said Brig. Gen. Richard R. Neely, The Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. "Their commitment to duty, along with the unwavering support of the entire organization and their families and civilian employers will ensure their success."



The 2-106th's military history dates back to July, 1897, when it was constituted by the Illinois National Guard as a squadron of cavalry and organized from existing elements. In 1994, the unit was reconstituted in the Illinois National Guard and consolidated with 202nd Air Defense Artillery before being converted and redesignated as the 106th Cavalry Regiment in 2006. The 2-106th has served honorably in the War with Spain, World War I, World War II and Afghanistan.



The 2-106th most recently deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



The 2-106th is headquartered in Kewanee, with Troops in Pontiac, Dixon and Aurora.