CANTON — The Phi Mu Tau Fraternity at Spoon River College will host the 11th Annual Pancakes for Bette fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7-10 a.m. in the SRC Sandbar Café located in Lower Centers of the Canton Campus. The cost is $5 for all the pancakes you can eat plus a side order of sausage. Water and coffee will be provided.

The Pancakes for Bette fundraiser is in memory of former SRC employee Bette Dye, who Phi Mu Tau advisor and diesel technology instructor Todd Thompson referred to as “our beloved pancake maker.” Proceeds from the event will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A pancake eating contest for students will be held, with the prize being a $50 gas card donated by Student Services.

The public is invited, and anyone who wishes to make an additional donation may do so. Checks can be made out to Phi Mu Tau-SRC with “Pancakes for Bette” in the memo line.

The Phi Mu Tau Fraternity is comprised of students in the Diesel and Power Systems Technology program. For more information, contact Todd Thompson at 649-6244, Joseph Clemens at 649-6245, or Aaron Mayall at 649-6382, diesel instructors and advisors for Phi Mu Tau.