The Lewistown United Methodist Church will hold a Country Bazaar Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LEWISTOWN — The Lewistown United Methodist Church will hold a Country Bazaar Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Included in the bazaar will be needlework, crafts, sewing, artwork florals, plants, holiday items, books, collectibles and more.

Breakfast of coffee and pastries for $3 will be available from 9 to 10 a.m.

Lunch of all-you-can-eat ham and beans with cornbread for $5 will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The main attraction will be a silent auction for a beautiful quilt blanket. The pattern is Misty Morning done in red, gray and black fabric. The size is 94”x76” and machine pieced and quilted. It is a bargello quilt made of strips of fabric sewn together to create movement.

The Lewistown United Methodist Church is located at 204 W. Washington Ave. in Lewistown. The event will be held in the downstairs Fellowship Hall. A chair lift is available.