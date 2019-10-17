Members of the Canton City Council approved an amendment to the City’s zoning ordinance allowing the distribution and sale of medical and recreational cannabis.

CANTON — Members of the Canton City Council approved an amendment to the City’s zoning ordinance allowing the distribution and sale of medical and recreational cannabis.

City Attorney Chris Jump said the amendment includes changing the language from license to conditional use permit per the State of Illinois.

“It’s really just the use of the term,” Jump explained. “It’s better to get this completed now before we have one up and running in town.”

These zoning provisions authorize the Council to directly review and approve any applications the City may receive, bypassing the Planning and Zoning Committee in order to speed up the application process.

Council members waived a second reading of the amendment and formally adopted it.

Also on the agenda was a resolution approving a conditional use permit for the sale of medical and recreational cannabis by Salveo Health and Wellness.

The matter was tabled to allow Aldermen time to review Salveo’s application.

“This is something we’ll want to act on quickly,” noted Jump.

In other business, Ward 4 Alderman John Lovell said he noticed an increased amount of arrests in the police report.

Public Safety Director Richard Fairburn replied the increase was due to a high number of warrant arrests.

Lovell questioned if methamphetamine was continuing to be a problem and if there was something the community could do to help.

“Meth has been an increase in the last year or so. We assigned one of our part time officers to the Drug Task Force,” Fairburn said, noting that residents often report if they suspect illegal activity.

The Canton City Council also:

•Held a second reading on an ordinance establishing new garbage rates — from $16 to $17.50 beginning Nov. 1 and $18.50 beginning May 1, 2020. The additional $1.50 will be appropriated into a depreciation account for the Public Works Department.

•Heard a quote in the amount of $5,750 for repairs to the Jones Park clock, to be paid from the TIF 1 fund. Work would include new drive rods, dial gears and hands and an LED light kit with photo cell.

•Approved a road closure request for the Santa Parade which will held Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. The parade will set up at the Historic Depot, travel down Elm Street and around the square then end at the Santa House.

•Heard communication from Mayor Kent McDowell thanking Crawford’s for donating paint for the gazebo at Jones Park; McDowell also noted that the City doubled its revenue at Canton Lake following improvements made there

•Held a first reading on a TIF redevelopment agreement with MidAmerica National Bank and

•Approved an invoice in the amount of $28,064.01 for MFT road maintenance