CANTON — The Fulton County Health Department has scheduled seasonal flu immunization clinics for adults for adults who are 19 years of age and older and who are residents of Fulton County.

The flu immunization clinics, all to be held at the health department’s Canton location in Room 208, will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30. 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 4-6 p.m.

No appointment is needed.

Health officials are encouraging all persons to obtain a seasonal flu immunization this year.

For seasonal flu immunizations, the health department will accept cash/check for payment, and Medicaid.

The standard flu vaccine will be offered to persons 19 years and older at the cost of $38 each. The clinics are walk-in clinics where no appointment is necessary. The clinics are open to all persons 19 years of age and older. Immunizations will be given on a first serve basis until the vaccine supply is depleted. Out-of-county residents will be charged an additional $20 fee.

For additional information about adult flu clinics, please contact the Fulton County Health Department at 647-1134, ext. 267.